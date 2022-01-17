Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham doesn’t joke around when it comes to her hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and this has drawn even more attention to the couple on social media.

The movie star’s hubby clocked a new age on Monday, January 17, and she didn’t mince words in celebrating him and letting the world know just how much she loves him.

Toyin even went the extra mile of inviting singer, Timi Dakolo, to their home and having him sing for the birthday boy.

Loved-up moments between Toyin Abraham and hubby Kolawole were captured on camera. Photo: @toyin_abraham

However, while the sweet and thoughtful gesture seems to have melted the hearts of many, this isn’t the first time the two have sparked public reactions with their public display of affection.

To join the actress in celebrating, Legit.ng has compiled some videos showing loved-up moments between the Nollywood lovebirds.

1. Toyin shares video of hubby and kids

During the Christmas holiday in the UK, the actress warmed hearts online after sharing a video showing her husband cuddled up with the kids.

Toyin didn't seem to like that she was left all alone on her big bed while the other family members snuggled up in one small bed.

2. Chilling in the UK

The Nollywood lovebirds were in the UK for vacation but it didn't stop them from working as well.

A video that melted hearts online captured Toyin and Kolawole goofing around while they were shooting a movie scene.

3. When little Ire was still in mummy's womb

One video of Toyin and Kolawole that continues to melt hearts on social media is an old one recorded when she was pregnant.

The clip captured her husband with his head on her tummy during a maternity photoshoot session.

4. Funny Instagram live session

The Nollywood actress and her husband sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a video of their Instalive session.

Apparently, Toyin called in while her husband was addressing some of his fans and he was taken by surprise.

5. On the streets

The actress and her husband were spotted on the streets, side by side, in a video shared online. From indications, the two made a quick stop at a fast-food joint.

It's truly a delight to watch the movie stars grow in love and we can only wish them better years ahead!

