A soldier serving with the United States Airforce has put smiles on the lips of her daughter and her boyfriend after she pulled off a surprise return

With the help of Harlem Globetrotters, a basketball team, the mother was able to sneak into a group photograph where her daughter and boyfriend were also made to be present

When daughter and father saw the mum in the photograph, it was a heartwarming surprise as both screamed for joy

A mother has surprised her daughter and boyfriend by returning home unannounced after being away for a long time. The mother known as Sergeant Deandrea Proctor is a soldier serving with the United States Airforce in Kuwait.

Proctor was deployed to Kuwait and has been away for seven months before her return to Memphis, Tennesee. But the mother made sure it was a surprise to her daughter and boyfriend.

Proctor and her family. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

How she pulled off the surprise

She was able to pull off the sweet show with the help of Harlem Globetrotters, a basketball team. After the team had played at the FedEx Forum arena, they gathered for a group photograph. The team allowed Proctor's boyfriend and daughter to join them in the photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But just before the camera clicked, the mother sneaked in from behind. After the sweet moment was captured, the photo was shown to the little girl and her father. They screamed in surprise after they saw Proctor in the photo. The mother later told PEOPLE:

“I am very joyful and appreciative for the opportunity the Harlem Globetrotters provided to make this surprise so special. All of the players and staff were great helping make this something that we will never forget. My family was truly shocked and we continue to receive positive calls and messages about the video."

The heartwarming video which captured the sweet moment attracted reactions after it was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut. Commenting on the video, @markangelcomedy wrote:

"Chai this moment. This could be me and my family but my babe no dey military. She need to change career abeg. I need this moment for IG."

Another comment by @abelleweddingblog reads:

"The child is so smart she noticed her mom first in the picture."

Watch the video below:

Mother sheds tears of joy after seeing her daughter again

In a similar story previously reported by Legit.ng, a female soldier returned home to the warm embrace of her mother in an adorable video.

It was said that immediately after the soldier who served with the United States military returned from a mission, she decided to surprise her mother.

She walked to the mother's workplace where they both reunited in happiness.

Source: Legit.ng