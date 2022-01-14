Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is currently in London with her family and also working on getting more fans to see her movie

The actress has now recalled when she wasn't able to sell out a show or a hall while comparing it to her recent achievement

Toyin then encouraged her followers not to give up on their dreams, adding that what is theirs won't pass them by

Actress Toyin Abraham recently recorded a huge success over her movie The Ghost and The Tout Too in the UK. According to her, she sold out a huge hall in less than three days.

Comparing the recent success with her movie to Alakada Reloaded, the actress said she didn't sell out the tickets neither was the hall filled up.

The mother of one then expressed gratitude for the journey so far.

Toyin Abraham shares words of encouragement with her fans. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Few years ago, I showed Alakada Reloaded at Odeon Cinemas, UK. I didn't have a sold out show neither did I fill up the hall. Fast forward to this year, not only did I sell out a huge hall but I sold out the hall in less than 3 days. The turnout was massive and the love was huge. Couldn't be more grateful for the journey so far."

Read her full post below:

Nigerians react

iamshaffybello:

"Keep Winning."

adakarl1:

"Congrats Sis."

adebukolakolapoo:

"Keep winning WORLDBEST."

rhodaowolabi:

"Every page of your story is inspiring."

seun.oginni:

"Well done God overall. It was a pleasure meeting you in person. My girl is still in awe of meeting you....meeting ones celebrity crush is a dream come true."

bukolamiey:

Your dream is valid

olarenwajuoyenike:

"Keep winning the lord is your strength."

No big deal if my wife is richer than me

Toyin Abrahama's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi declared that all the differences between himself and his wife are normal and they don't matter.

Kola joined the movie industry in 1997 and he is way older than Toyin Abraham and he spoke about the controversial issue of who is richer and popular between him and his wife.

He said God owns money and fame and he gives it to whoever he wants. Kolawole added that he doesn't care about who is richer or more popular as they are both rich and popular.

Source: Legit.ng