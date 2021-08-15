Reality star Tuoyo recently clocked a new age and the young man decided to reward himself with a car gift

The former BBNaija housemate happily posed with his new ride in photos, video shared on his Instagram page

Tuoyo noted that his cab-hailing days are over as fans, colleagues flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tuoyo Ideh can’t keep calm as he marks his birthday on Sunday, August 15.

In the mood of celebration, the reality star took to his Instagram page announcing that he rewarded himself with a car to mark his new age.

BBNaija's Tuoyo gifts himself a car on birthday. Photo: @itstuyoofficial

Source: Instagram

Tuoyo described the car as the best birthday gift to himself as he appreciated God for making it possible.

The celebrant wrote:

"NEW WHIP ALERT . Best birthday gift to myself . I’m thankful to God almighty."

According to Tuoyo, his days of using private cab hailing services are now completely over.

See his post below:

Fans, colleagues congratulate Tuoyo

The news stirred a mix of happy reactions from fans and colleagues of the BBNaija star. Read some of the messages sighted in his comment section below:

aireyys said:

"Congrats bro progress is progress."

lookingforavala said:

"Congratulations bro."

callme_frodd said:

"Big congratulations. Happy Birthday Nna."

jeffbankz said:

"Wow, congratulations to you bro. More growth!!!"

official_mercyeke said:

"Congratulations."

therealmrwalter said:

"Slow and steady. Congratulations Bros ✊✊ More wins to come."

Also reacting, investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo wrote:

Tuoyo co"me carry me go market. Bring your ATM CARD TOO for mummy."

Nollywood's Destiny Etiko gets money cake, others gifts on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood film star Destiny Etiko was lovingly celebrated by fans, friends and colleagues on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing the moment a friend stormed her apartment bearing gifts.

Destiny's friend came along with an eight-tier money cake made with N1000 notes, edible cake among other mouthwatering gifts for the celebrant.

Thanking her friend, Etiko wrote:

"To know you is to absolutely love you @valenciapoiseskinguru You are awesome ❤️thanks for the love, I truly appreciate."

Source: Legit