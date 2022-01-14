Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, is publicly displaying how he started the nightclub business

The billionaire was recently arrested by officers of the NDLEA over alleged link with drug businesses in Malaysia and India

Cubana flaunted the first-ever nightclub he built in Abuja in 2006 and declared that is what he does amidst the allegations

Nigerian businessman, Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has made a sensational reaction to his invitation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged involvement in drug-related businesses in Malaysia and India.

Obi Cubana was allegedly linked to narcotics and Punch newspaper reported that he was questioned for five hours at the agency's headquarters in Abuja before he was granted bail and asked to return on a further date.

Obi Cubana shows off his first club in Abuja

In the midst of the back and forth with the agency, Obi Cubana flaunted his first-ever nightclub building in Abuja that was launched in 2006.

He shared a video of the building and boasted about how bubbling the place was back in the day.

The socialite also insisted that is what he does for a living. His post read:

"The first EVER club we built; Ibiza......Established 13th October 2006! 16yrs and still standing tall! If you never come here that year for abuja, you never start.

"Showcasing what we do for a living!"

Check out his post below:

Reactions trail video

A reasonable amount of Obi Cubana's followers agreed that they knew about his clubhouse and how it was a lively place in Abuja.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chuksdgeneral:

"The first place we did our comedy when we entered Abuja."

Realvictorosuagwu:

"Can't forget here."

Rayemodi:

"Used to buy rice with my cousin here when it was just he and I in our Abuja house #memories."

Wonderthahypeman:

"Long time coming."

Stellaogoo:

"E don tey no be today.... thank GOD for where you are today... it’s real not easy."

Jessicazanky:

"I remember frequenting Ibiza with friends, when I was staying at Gimbiya Street, Area 11. Fun place to be. More grace."

EFCC invite Obi Cubana

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Obi Cubana was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Cubana was accused of money laundering, an illegal process of making large amounts of money generated by criminal activity by the EFCC.

He was also accused of tax fraud by officials of the anti-corruption agency which detained him for about two days.

