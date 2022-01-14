Being in the spotlight, especially as a handsome man is no easy feat and it undoubtedly comes with its ups and downs.

A number of male Nigerian celebrities have gained the attention of many ladies with several of them willing to do anything to get a second look from these men, not minding their relationship status.

Top Nigerian male celebrities who are ladies men. Photos: @madukaokoye, @portablebaeby, @adekunlegold, @deyemitheactor.

Ladies are usually attracted to men for different reasons, fame and money also does a lot to make these men become more desirable. Sometimes, looks doesn’t even come to play when money, fame and power is involved.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is blessed with a lot of handsome and talented men. A great number of these men also have so many female fans who are crushing on them.

Today, Legit.ng will take a look at some of these male stars that can boast of being ‘hot cakes’ for their female fans.

1. Chike:

This talented singer and actor won the hearts of many with his sonorous voice, good looks and cheeky smiles. A lot of ladies also took seriously his claim of being a Boo of the Booless and a number of them are more than willing to latch on to him.

2. Adekunle Gold:

This top singer is a ladies favourite for many reasons. His music, his taste in fashion and his success. It is no secret that women love successful men. Also Adekunle Gold has been described by some fans as evolving from King Sunny Ade to Chris Brown with or from a lover boy to a sinner (Sheba). Many ladies are more than willing to let AG Baby be their baby.

3. Deyemi Okanlawon:

This Nigerian actor is Nollywood’s resident fine boy. The film star even knows this and recently acknowledged some of the things he faces as a good looking man with many female fans. Thankfully he is a happily married man with his eyes only on his wife.

4. Davido:

Being one of the top singers in Nigeria, his success has attracted a lot of ladies. Not just that, Davido also doesn’t hide the fact that he is a rich kid and a cheerful giver. Despite having three baby mamas, many ladies do not mind being the ones to increase that number if given the chance.

5. Wizkid:

This is another top Nigerian singer who is also making great waves overseas. His aloof nature and lowkey lifestyle has also given him an air of mystery that many ladies seem to find fascinating.

A combination of his success, power, wealth, good looks and aloofness has made him a high ranking member of the ladies men crew.

6. Portable:

This fast rising singer and Zazu crooner may not be the cup of tea of some ladies due to his rugged looks. However, Portable has proven that even within his short time of rising to fame, he is a cheerful giver and many ladies have flocked around him for it. He even acknowledged in a recent interview that he has many girlfriends because they keep coming to him.

7. Odunlade Adekola:

This popular comic actor seems to have given legitimacy to the words of Nigerian poet, Tolu Akinyemi, that funny men cannot be trusted. A lot of ladies have been known to flock around Odunlade Adekola with many of them not minding that he is married. His good looks is also a big plus.

8. Kunle Remi:

Popular Nollywood actor and Gulder Ultimate star, Kunle Remi, is a fine man and he is obviously very aware of it. His built body, cockiness and handsome looks has made him a favourite of many ladies.

9. Maduka Okoye:

Nigeria’s goalkeeper at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Maduka Okoye, recently trended on social media after one of his photos made the rounds and had many ladies drooling. His good looks, tattooed body, light skin and more rated highly in the books of many ladies. Some men on social media even expressed worries about him stealing their ladies’ attention from them.

10. 2baba:

This legendary Nigerian singer, despite being a father of many from different women, appears to still be a ladies man. Many of his female fans have been known to gush over him.

While being in the spotlight favours many of these male celebrities, they would no doubt have to carefully navigate their female fans’ feelings for them. Being a ladies man also comes with a lot of work.

