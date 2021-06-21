Controversial singer Naira Marley was one of the dads who was celebrated on Sunday, June 20, for Father's Day

The Tesumole crooner took to his social media page to share a video of how his cute twin girls celebrated him

Naira Marley, in turn, celebrated single mothers while expressing his deep love for his twin daughters

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Naira Marley recently got his fans and followers gushing after he shared a video of his beautiful twin daughters on his Instagram page.

The Koleyewon crooner got a Father's Day shout-out from his baby girls on Sunday, June 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Naira Marley’s twin daughter give him a shout-out on Father's Day. Photos: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Naira Marley's daughters declare love for him

In the video the singer shared, the girls were spotted with a book in their hands. They had written what they wanted to tell their dad as they read out loud from their books.

Appreciating the singer for being a great daddy, the girls expressed a deep love for their father.

Naira Marley, who must have been beaming with pride, celebrated single mothers and then professed his love for his girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

Naira Marley's fans gushed over the accent of the singer's twin daughters.

zinoleesky:

"Aww so cute."

thaliadinwiddie:

"Commeeee onnn."

heidi_tanner___:

"You look gorgeous and so Hot."

official_ummulkhairi:

"Awww."

queen_tahmia:

"Awwn so cute."

Naira Marley celebrates his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer put up a photo and in the caption, announced that he just turned 23 again.

Naira Marley gave thanks to God, and his fans had a good laugh over the declaration of age.

His celebrity friends and fans also celebrated with him.

Denrele_edun said:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a Visionary, The Revolutionary Leader with a Vision, The Enigma who kickstarted a Movement, The Rebel for the Culture, and the lyrics assassin for the era! Thy ministry shall never run down!!!"

Source: Legit.ng