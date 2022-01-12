Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has taken to social media with a heart full of praise and gratitude to God after surviving a near plane crash

The movie star disclosed that one of the crew members on the plane spoke negatively about how the flight would likely end

Elendu also called out the airline because despite the traumatic experience, the crew did not offer any word of apology

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has every reason to be grateful to God after surviving what could have been an unfortunate plane crash.

The actress took to her Instagram page with vivid details of the event andhow God came through for her and everyone on the aircraft.

Uche Elendu calls out airline for flight mishap Photo credit: @ucheelendu

Source: Instagram

They knew it was faulty

Uche disclosed that a male crew member advised her to keep her bag under the hair incase of a crash an even when she rebuked it, he refused to be positive.

The actress was travelling from Lagos to Asaba, and after the gear failed, the pilot had to turn back to Lagos.

The aircraft eventually crashlanded in a remote area and the passengers were conveyed by bus back to the terminal.

Elendu also pointed out that despite the traumatic experience, none of the crew members offered a word of apology.

"What God cannot do does not Exist!!!! My convenant with God is strong and He never lies!! Thank you Jesus!! Arik @flyarikair God punish you and your ill mannered crew with demonic tongues. The male air host told me at the begining of the flight that i should put my box under the chair, that it will save me incase of a crash, i said stop talking negatively, we will not crash in Jesus name!!! only Jesus can save me!!! He said theres nothing like Jesus keep fooling yourself and i said to him, Only a FOOL says theres no God. They freaking knew the aircraft was faulty!! Da*mn!!!!! Bring out my luggage let me go catch another flight. Lousy Bunch"

See the post below:

Reactions

monalisacode:

"Thank GOD for everything! Ever present in trying times."

yuledochie:

"Thank God for your life. Untimely death will never be your portion. You will live to see your children's children and beyond. Amen."

royalamaryenterpriseltd:

"Thank God for life .....but d Sweden man coat tho "

richyphina:

"Your blood shall not be wasted on a strange land! Not you and not any of us! Thank God for his mercy! "

