Popular crossdresser Bobrisky bit more than he could chew recently in Benin and it looks like he was truly thrown out of the city

The socialite was invited to the city by interior designer, Ehi, for her grandmother's burial before he made a statement indigenes found disrespectful

Despite claiming that he was not kicked out, Bob was not spotted at the party and he did not show the event off in his usual manner

Bobrisky has been in the news for hours now following the statement he made about the Oba of Benin when he arrived in the city.

Indigenes of city found Bob telling their king to come and marry him disrespectful and ordered that Ehi makes sure he leaves Benin.

Bobrisky missing from Ehi's Benin videos Photo credit: @coesayavethinteriors_and_hotels

Despite the fact that Bobrisky revealed that he was still in Benin for the event, videos from the burial proved otherwise.

Bobrisky missing in action

Hours after the successful event, the host Ehi took to social media with videos from the event while appreciating those who showed up for her.

Bobrisky was not found in any if the videos and even the crossdresser himself did not share photos or videos on Instagram.

It would have been hard to miss the crossdresser in action, seeing as he likes to flaunt money and prove that he rolls with the rich in the society.

Nigerians react

cristianuchenna:

"Even if bob Dey benin fear no go let am come out, you don’t publicly cruise with oba! Dem go flog nonsense comot from her body."

seunade2020:

"Lies and Bobrisky are siblings. Haba."

kayceeblinqs:

"Lol. Bob will produce his own video and post soon"

santuschiba:

"Bob that's arranging his own video. Wait for it."

awake9jadating:

"E sweet my belly too much talk dey put person for wahala"

beganchukwuka:

"Bob was deported back to lagos , period!"

