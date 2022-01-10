Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, sure knows how to get people talking with every social appearance he makes.

Brown who fondly refers o himself as the princess of Africa, was among the guests who attended the birthday party of social media influencer, Papaya Ex.

The crossdresser turned up in style. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

However, he didn't just come as any regular person but borrowed a page from Pretty Mike's book of controversial styles.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Brown turned up for the event in the company of two barechested men.

As the self-proclaimed princess of Africa, the crossdresser donned a regal red ball gown with elbow-length gloves. He accessorized with an umbrella made of white lace.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His guards each wore long white maxi skirts and had their faces and chests designed in white paint.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

"I’m not your regular princess I own the Crown."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions to James' post

veev_ify:

"All these show never too much, James rain dey fall for inside hall ???"

opeyemifamakin:

"His/Her outfit is actually nice."

iambyno:

"Movie Title :- The Princess of the Shrine❤️"

healthertainer:

"If guts was a person ❤️"

diva__ella:

"You really understood the assignment."

mun.ades:

"But why you come hold umbrella ☔ abii rain dey fall."

James Brown ditches feminine look in new photos

Popularly known for crossdressing and his feminine dance moves, the social media influencer has grown an Instagram following of over 600k. However, he never misses an opportunity to juggle his looks.

Unlike his counterpart, Bobrisky, James has a penchant for rocking revealing feminine clothes and long weaves. But, that was not the case in the new photos he shared.

Rather than a crop top or a miniskirt, the crossdresser donned a blue kaftan. However, he didn't completely ditch his anima as he still wore makeup and a centre part wig.

Lady left disappointed after receiving her order from tailor

It appears not even people outside the country are exempted from the trend of getting disappointed by tailors and the story of a Nigerian lady who is based abroad is yet another proof.

The lady whose identity remains hidden recently shared her experience with a blogsite about how she had contracted a tailor, @modior_kors, in Ibadan, Oyo state, to make a two-piece ensemble for her.

The white outfit comprised of a pair of straight pants and a top with ruffle sleeves.

In the story which was shared by Gist Lover, the client revealed she paid the sum of N55k in full before the tailor agreed to go ahead with the job.

Source: Legit.ng