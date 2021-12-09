Nigerian singer Davido has got his fans talking after a recent observation he made on social media

The father of three shared a photo showing his second daughter Hailey and his son Ifeanyi side-by-side

Davido seemed to be confused at how the little children could look so much alike, even to their smiles

Singer Davido is one of the celebrities who have children that look like him. The singer has been a subject of discussion on various social media platforms for many reasons and the resemblance among his children is just one of them.

It, however, seems Davido is just noticing it as the father of three recently took to his Instagram story to react to the striking resemblance between his second child Hailey and his son Ifeanyi.

Davido shared a lovely photo of Hailey and Ifeanyi. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Assurance crooner shared a photo with Hailey and Ifeanyi placed side by side.

Amazingly, the little children were smiling in the photos, hence, making their features more pronounced.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Both children have the same shape of face and even a stranger can attest to the fact that they are siblings.

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react

darkskinnedbey:

"Omo!!!"

tobss__o:

"Cute babies."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"The resemblance is ten much ooo Kai."

badgurl_dj

"They like twins."

adesuwa03:

"Like no difference btw both they look the same."

oluwalonimi:

"No DNA Needed."

Davido and his son attend the birthday of B-Red's son

Davido's son with Chioma, Ifeanyi, attended the birthday party of his cousin Jordan who clocked 2, with his music superstar dad.

Ifeanyi and Davido were the centre of attention at the birthday party where they made a grand entrance and were received by many.

As expected, Davido came with some of his 30 billion gang members. The Risky crooner also joined other money spenders on the dance floor to spray Lil Jordan with wads of dollar notes and got a distinctive hype from the hypeman of the party.

Davido honours late Obama

In other news, Davido shared a photo of the latest tattoo on his body in honor of his late friend Obama.

One of Obama's nicknames was 44 and Davido had it written on his arm, with birds flying over the number. The body art was also accompanied by a slang.

Source: Legit Nigeria