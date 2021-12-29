Singer Adekunle Gold was fully on ground to support his darling wife and colleague, Simi, at her recent concert in Lagos

An interesting highlight from the show happened after the doting husband and wife shared a kiss on stage to the delight of the audience

Fans on social media who were not physically present at the concert couldn’t help but gush over the celebrity lovebirds

Singer Simi joined several Nigerian artistes who have treated fans to interesting concerts for the festive season.

The mother of one had a fully-packed concert at the popular Muri Okunola Park in Lagos on Tuesday, December 28.

Adekunle Gold kisses wife Simi while performing at her concert. Photo: @adekunlegold/@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

As expected, the singer’s husband Adekunle Gold was among those who took out time to support her at the concert.

During a performance of their joint collaboration, By You, the husband and wife sparked sweet reactions from members of the audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Adekunle sent fans cheering with excitement as he shared a soft kiss with his beautiful wife on stage.

Watch the beautiful moment as sighted online below:

Reactions

ollybabymo22 wrote:

"Love is a beautiful thing, especially when you love someone that love you right back, that energy is priceless, you gerrit ‍, if you don't gerrit, forget abourrit."

ollybabymo22 said:

"Wo, love is sweet abeg."

ayo_kikibby said:

"Omoh see how she melt after that kiss love is everything some of y’all dunno sha."

naicoofficial said:

"Our Jayz and Beyoncé."

cici_doheey said:

"See the way I’m smiling here❤️."

rangyfella said:

"So simi too always want to feel loved."

chidimmaedo said:

"Love sweet ooo when will this love locate me."

chigozie_ehim1 said:

"These things will not be important in heaven anyway. Hahahaha More blessings folks."

BBNaija's Erica poses question at Adekunle Gold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ex-BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim asked music star Adekunle Gold a very important question about his love life.

Erica asked Adekunle Gold how he coped when he had no money and was in a relationship with fellow singer, Simi.

Adekunle gave her the modest reply that love is not enough and singer Omah Lay also joined the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng