Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is obviously still not a fan of animals being placed on his body for photo sake

The music star was seen nearly running away after a pangolin was placed on his shoulder for him to take a photo with

In the funny clip, Davido shrieked in fear and almost ‘picked race’ because of the animal and onlookers laughed at him

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently almost ran away after a pangolin was placed on his shoulder for him to take a photo with.

Davido had attended an event dedicated to advocating for the lives of these endangered animals especially in countries where they were regarded as bush meat for consumption.

At the end of the occasion, a pangolin was placed on the Risky crooner’s shoulder for photo purposes. However, the music star seemed not to be having it.

Davido nearly runs away after animal is placed on his shoulder for photo. Photos: @prince_ii

Source: Instagram

In the trending video that was posted online, Davido was heard making a fearful sound as he almost took to his heels. However, the singer later gained his composure and was able to confidently take a photo with the animal.

It also brought to mind a throwback video of the singer where he screamed in fear after a huge snake was placed around his shoulders for him to take a photo with.

See both videos below:

Fans’ reactions

Soft_swiss:

“Why you no go fear???”

Pruzanny_enzo:

“This wan no be snake nah .”

Morellakilah:

“Lol and him de always start with normal face till dem begin move .”

Iam_plus_one:

“If na me too I go fear, what if village people enter am and it started to be misbehaving .”

Tifee_c:

“ make una no dey do this to my OBO na.”

Yes_iam_favour_:

“Small Emmaulla don Dey chill with Davido ‍♀️.”

Ihesco_fl:

“It’s Emmanuella for me .”

Elvismakanaki:

“Reptile want chop my G.O.A.T.”

Konektion_king:

“Obo no like wahala laff wan kill me here.”

Iam_ifemide:

“ he too Dey fear when he know say he no get mind why he Dey put dem for body.”

De_vibes_angel:

“ people’s father you guys are doing this too oh.”

Source: Legit.ng