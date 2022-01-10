Top singer, Davido’s throwback photos of himself with his family has once again caused a buzz online

In the old photos from the 90s, Davido was seen with his siblings and his late mother, Veronica Adeleke

Davido who was still a child at the time was seen being carried by his cousin, Coco, and fans had funny reactions to the photo

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has got fans talking once again about throwback photos of him as a little boy.

The old photos from the 90s were shared on social media by one of Davido’s family members, Ayoola Adeleke, via his Instagram stories.

Davido's throwback photos with late mother and siblings. Photos: @davido, @iamayoolaadeleke

In one of the snaps, the singer was seen with his cousin, Coco, his sister, Sharon, his late mother, Veronica, and another family member.

In the same photo, Davido was carried like a little baby by Coco despite him being a toddler as they all wore big smiles for the camera.

See a screenshot below:

Davido with mother and siblings in throwback photo. Photo: @iamayoolaadeleke

In another snap, Davido was seen with his older step brother, Adewale Adeleke, rocking big tshirts and baggy jean shorts that was the trend at the time.

See a screenshot of the snap below:

Davido with his step brother Adewale Adeleke in throwback photo. Photo: @davido

Funny reactions from Nigerians

The old photos of Davido with his family had internet users talking and some of them noted how they were all raised with love. Others were amused by how the super star musician was ‘bundled’ by his cousin in one of the snaps.

Read some comments below:

Yeancahb:

“This polo is called “BAMBE” ... will meet you there.”

Daintythingslingerie:

“His mummy was soooo pretty .”

Balo_ng:

“See how they bundle my 30BG presido who share this pics no show love o.”

Don_vic_udo:

“Davido’s mum was actually charming.”

Wearehair_:

“They were raised so well, I didn’t know chairman is his stepbrother until he posted his momguess David is trying to do same.”

Nmabestowed:

“David was raised well and have wonderful memories.”

Hope_idara:

“I see a light version of Imade in Davido's mom.”

Iamdeevynee:

“I see Hailey .”

Daintythingslingerie:

“Yes he had always been a butti…This were how buttis looked in the 90s .”

Nice one.

