Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko got her fans and colleagues gushing with a mother and daughter video she shared

The actress stated that her mother had just returned to the village and she had not seen her since she got back

Destiny's video got some of her colleagues missing their mums while others hailed the actress' energy

Destiny Etiko recently shared a video to show how she welcomed her mum who just got back from the village. According to her, she has not seen her since she got back.

As soon as she opened the door and her elderly yet beautiful mother spotted her, she started to hail the actress in their local dialect.

The actress moved back inside with big smiles on her face and was dancing to her mother's eulogy.

The mother and daughter later hugged themselves but the elderly woman kept on speaking in their dialect. Destiny and her mum later danced together in excitement.

No bash my car o

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko and her adopted child, Chinenye kept on serving mother and daughter goals on social media and fans can't stop talking about them.

The actress shared a photo of beautiful 17-year-old Chinenye at the driver's seat of her Lexus car attempting to move the vehicle.

Etiko warned Chinenye not to bash her car as she reiterated her love for the young lady who appeared to be trying to drive the car:

"See who is trying to drive, no bash my car ooo MY STAR GIRL CHINENYE LOVE U."

Fans and colleagues reacted to the photo of Chinenye attempting to drive a car, some of them suggested that she and Etiko were beginning to look alike.

