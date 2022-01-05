The aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowo, Ossai Ovie Success has hit out at the father of Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown

An aide to Governor Okowa of Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success expressed his displeasure at the photo of James Brown and his dad.

James Brown took photos with his dad on his birthday dressed as a female and Ossai have slammed the father.

Gov. Okowa's aide slams James Brown's dad. Credit: @ossaioviesuccessbackup @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The governor's aide shares his thoughts in a lengthy post and said the father is one of Nigeria's problems:

"Crossdresser James Brown father's act of allowing his son to dress this way and behaving like a woman is abnormal. I was pissed up the moment I saw this picture."

Ossai also called James Brown's dad an irresponsible father:

"Only a man who has lost his value and responsibility will allow his son to not just be a crossdresser but take pictures with him."

Read his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Ossai's comments on James Brown's father, some of them blasted him for neglecting his job as governor's aide.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Black_rosie:

"If he disowns him, will you own him? Abeg rest or gettat."

Wendy_adamma:

"Is this a problem? Is this a problem you should be tackling as a governor? Misplaced priorities."

Domingo_loso:

"You no go dey give better advice to your Oga to improve your state?."

Fashiondoctor19:

"We know say James brown don commot hand for heavenly race, but insultin his father is uncalled for. Oga shut up."

Symplychi_oma:

"Maybe James is the breadwinner of the Fam."

Gorgeouz_gorgeouz:

"This Aide talks too much, why not mind your political business that pays?"

Dread_by_black:

"He for kuku kill him pikin to prove he is a responsible father."

