Nigerians, just like many from other countries, look forward to the New Year and the opportunities it brings.

For some Naija celebs, however, the year 2022 started with a bang who turned a year older on the 1st of January and marked their day in style.

Nigerian celebrities who celebrated their birthdays on New Year's day. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @nengiofficial, @callme_frodd

As expected, these celebrities got Nigerians gushing with their stunning photos on social media.

Legit.ng shares photos of these celebs.

1. Mercy Aigbe

A few days to the actress' birthday, photos from her birthday shoot had started trending on social media.

2. Ibrahim Yekini

Known as Itele D Icon, the actor also shared cool photos on his page.

3. Mustapha Sholagbade

The actor said he hardly celebrates his birthday but his friend from Chicago made sure he celebrated this year.

4. Moyo Lawal

The actress donned four different outfits for her big day and posed for the camera.

5. BBNaija Frodd

The BBNaija star looked happy as he posed for the camera in three different outfits.

6. BBNaija Nengi

Describing herself as a queen, the reality star posed in three stunning outfits.

Birthday girl

Regina Askia's daughter Teesa clocked 20 and the actress shared the news online.

In the mood of celebration, the film star and her family stepped out to have dinner at a luxurious restaurant. The birthday girl donned a simple silk dress and took her seat with other members of the family.

In a video shared online, Teesa was looking into the camera when her sister started to sing the birthday song for her.

With a big smile on her face, she looked behind her and saw a waiter bringing a cute cake to her in a white sauce. As soon as the waiter dropped the plate and the birthday song ended, Teesa blew the candle on her cake and thanked her family for the love.

Comedian and actor Asiri turns 30

Comedian Asiri took to his social media page to celebrate the goodness of God upon his life as he shared the news of his 30th birthday with his fans and followers.

In the mood of celebration, Asiri donned a purple and lilac agbada with cap. The actor had white traditional beads around his neck with a staff in one hand.

Source: Legit.ng