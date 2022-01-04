Veteran Nollywood actress Regina Askia has taken to her social media page to celebrate one of her daughters called Teesa

Teesa turned a year older and the actress ensured the day was a memorable one as the family stepped out to eat

Colleagues and followers of the actress took to her comment section to celebrate with the beautiful birthday girl

Regina Askia's daughter Teesa has clocked 20 and the actress shared the news online.

In the mood of celebration, the film star and her family stepped out to have dinner at a luxurious restaurant. The birthday girl donned a simple silk dress and took her seat with other members of the family.

In a video shared online, Teesa was looking into the camera when her sister started to sing the birthday song for her.

Regina Askia celebrates her daughter Teesa as she clocks 20. Photos: @pizza_teesa

Source: Instagram

With a big smile on her face, she looked behind her and saw a waiter bringing a cute cake to her in a white sauce. As soon as the waiter dropped the plate and the birthday song ended, Teesa blew the candle on her cake and thanked her family for the love.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In celebrating her daughter, Regina wrote:

"And my baby girl became a lady!! Happy 20th birthday Ms T, God bless you and keep you safe in his care. Amen! Birthday dinner at Fogo de Chao!!"

Swipe left to see photos and videos:

Regina's fans celebrate Teesa

pdbraide

"love the sibling banter❤️. happy birthday Miss T. Wish you all the sparkles."

real_ebony_queen7777:

"What a striking resemblance? Happy birthday sweet daughter, wishing you all round blessings."

kayode_edward:

"Carbon copy."

ellewhite_ldn:

"Beautiful family."

captainjoe9661:

"You're an angel that gave birth to a queen or a queen that gave birth to an angel i no understand i confuse, weda na duplicate or photocopy i know come no again but she's gorgeous, beautiful, sexy, my dear you fine you fine HAPPPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY."

onyinye_okoye:

"Happy birthday to you."

tribalchief234:

"When I say Carbon you say Copy, ... HBD 'carbon copy'."

melanoadeola:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

d_greatman101:

"Happy birthday."

phinaj:

"Happy birthday sweet."

Comedian and actor Asiri turns 30

Comedian Asiri took to his social media page to celebrate the goodness of God upon his life as he shared the news of his 30th birthday with his fans and followers.

In the mood of celebration, Asiri donned a purple and lilac agbada with cap. The actor had white traditional beads around his neck with a staff in one hand.

In the caption that accompanied his post, the comedian congratulated himself on his new age.

Source: Legit.ng