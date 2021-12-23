Osundare Damilare popularly known as Asiri comedy has got people congratulating him on his social media page

The comedian and actor recently turned a new age and he shared the news on his Instagram page with a lovely photo

Asiri expressed excitement that he climbed on the third ladder of life as he wished himself well in all his endeavours

Comedian and actor Asiri has turned 30 and he is not keeping quiet about it.

The comedian took to his social media page to celebrate the goodness of God upon his life as he shared the news with his fans and followers.

Comedian Asiri celebrates 30th birthday. Photos: @asiricomedy

Source: Instagram

In the mood of celebration, Asiri donned a purple and lilac agbada with cap. The actor had white traditional beads around his neck with a staff in one hand.

In the caption that accompanied his post, the comedian congratulated himself on his new age.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the post below:

Followers and friends congratulate the birthday celebrant

thepamilerin:

"Happy birthday Oremi."

ominiaho:

"Happy birthday bro."

sirleobdasilva:

"Happy birthday bro, more life and blessings always!"

sotayogaga:

"Happy birthday."

opebamgbopa:

"Happy birthday dear brother."

sola_jewel:

"Happy birthday dearest."

whaleswavy:

"Happiest birthday egbon mi."

dayoisrael:

"Happy birthday bro."

oasisglobal:

"Happy birthday Asiri."

kmotomark:

"Happy birthday brother."

femishoemuzik:

"Happy birthday to you my everyday guy God bless your new age."

gbemaj:

"Happy birthday to our intelligent and amazing asiri."

Actress Biola Adebayo turns 40

Yoruba actress Biola Adebayo clocked 40 on Thursday, December 23, and the film star has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Biola's lovely photos online showed that the film star is excited about her new age. In the mood of celebration, the actress made declarations about everything that concerns her.

She wrote:

"Thank you Lord for everything, I’m indeed grateful Oluwa modupe o. As I step on the forth flour, I decree and declare; I am born of God! I do not struggle to excel....My life is decorated with high favor and lifting. I have great grace in every areas of my life. My children will rise and call me blessed. My grandchildren/my great grandchildren will surround my table."

Source: Legit