Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre got married to his partner, Anu Oladosu in a lovely ceremony in August

The beautiful lady clocked a new age on September 22 and Tobi took to social media to celebrate the special occasion

The reality star shared loved-up photos with his wife and in a very simple caption, wished her a happy birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre's wife, Anu turned a new age on September 22 and he celebrated her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the media personality shared photos presumably taken before they got married.

Tobi celebrates wife's birthday Photo credit: @tobibakre/@anu_oladosu

Tobi Bakre and his wife got married in a colourful ceremony where they performed engagement rites according to dictates of the Yoruba culture.

Not a man of many words, the reality star simply wished his woman a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Babyboo."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

ebuka:

"Happy birthday @anu_oladosu."

adesuaetomi:

"What a stunner. Happy birthday @anu_oladosu."

jemimaosunde:

"Happy birthday wifeyyyy."

lalaakindoju:

"A sweed bae! Happy birthday."

bellz_nhcc:

"She’s soo pretty, happy birthday wifey."

iamtobygrey:

"Aww, gorgeous happy birthday Mrs Bakre."

iamadaobi33:

"I love the way you love her. And you have peace. May God continually grant your household happiness, prosperity and peace."

chizzy_cynthia_:

"You guys are a Perfect Match! I see you in her. You guys can even pass off as Siblings.. May this Love continue to groe in Leaps and bounds. Blissful Union all through, Amen."

Tobi Bakre hires Timi Dakolo to surprise wife

Popular Nigerian media personality and BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre, gave his newly wedded wife, Anu Oladosu, a lovely surprise just days after their wedding.

The reality show star who was obviously basking in the bliss of being a newly married man decided to show his wife more of his love.

Tobi planned with top singer, Timi Dakolo, to surprise Anu and the music star did not disappoint.

The young lady was shocked to see Dakolo at the door and she did nothing to hide her surprise. The singer soon got down to business and serenaded Anu with his lovely hit song, Iyawo mi.

Source: Legit.ng