Nigerian singer Wizkid has got his fans laughing and asking questions during his recently-held concert in Lagos

The father of three boys made a statement about his intimate relationship with women, noting that he is pure

Fans and followers of Wizkid on social media replied the singer's statement with sarcasm as many said they believe him

In a bid to strike a conversation with his fans during his Lagos concert, Wizkid made a statement that got his followers murmuring. The father of three said he has never slept with a woman.

As expected, some fans started saying inaudible things and Wizkid was forced to ask if they do not believe him.

The singer's fans replied in unison that they believe him.

Wizkid says he has never slept with a woman before. Photos: @wizkidayo, @datswasup

Source: Instagram

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"I don't understand something. Is it that you guys don't believe me? You don't believe that I'm a virg*n?"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

freshmc_coy:

"How Zion and Bolu come."

come2jane:

"I believe you honey."

elizabethbenson3216:

"Lol girls go still believe am lol."

idcakes.ng:

"Dry joke."

naomidavid_

"I Belive you baby."

zizi__baby:

"Anything you say is true."

oluwatosin_17_:

"Who talk na me get zazu na goat he said it like mrmarcaroni."

E choke

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s Vibes on the Beach show had a lot of highlights, one of them being when the Star Boy issued a warning to fans.

Wizkid’s presence on stage left his fans very excited and there appeared to have been a lot of pushing going on as many of them struggled to get closer to the singer. The music star was performing his hit song, No Stress, when he cut it off midway to address the crowd.

Wizkid warned his teeming fans not to push themselves and also told them to move back from the stage a bit as he noted that he could see some of his fans complaining at the back.

According to the Made in Lagos star, people needed to stop pushing themselves and he advised them to look out for their brothers and sisters.

Source: Legit.ng