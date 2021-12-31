Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has arrived in Lagos for his last show of year slated to take place on the beach

The Made in Lagos crooner was spotted boarding a private jet to Lagos ahead of his much anticipated show

Soon after arriving in Lagos, a crowd of excited fans took over the streets as they tried to catch a glimpse of the music star

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has now arrived in Lagos ahead of his much anticipated last show for the year.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Wizkid carried fans along as he got to the airport and boarded a Lagos-bound private jet.

In one of the snaps, Wizkid captioned it ‘Ileya’ which loosely translates to ‘it’s time for home’.

Wizkid lands in Lagos for last show of the year. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Essence crooner also stepped out of his tinted black jeep and walked majestically into the waiting jet. The clip has made waves on social media with fans gushing over his walking steps and fresh skin.

Not long after arriving in Lagos, a very large crowd of excited fans took over the streets as they beheld Wizkid’s convoy and tried to catch a glimpse of the singer.

The music star’s security tried to keep things in check by controlling the crowd. See the video and photos below:

Excited crowd welcomes Wizkid. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans’ reactions

G_vibessss:

“For wizkid to carry that bag na money Dey inside.”

Horlatunji182:

“Make una no lie, na Wizkid get this private jet.”

Fzy_milli_ayo:

“Omo this walking self na die❤️❤️❤️.”

Ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e:

“Dam*n!! Those legsss hot like mine like husband like wife( me n wizzy).”

_Tm.officiel:

“Na so I wan take dy enter pj with nika if I don blow ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

