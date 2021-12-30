Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has taken to social media to mark a milestone with his new Christmas movie

The funnyman revealed that the movie hit N100 million after just five days of its release in cinemas

AY noted that his aim in life is to surpass his own achievements and to be a better filmmaker and entertainer

Top Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has now recorded another milestone with his recently released Christmas in Miami movie.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, AY celebrated with fans while revealing that the film made N100 million after just five days of its release in the cinemas.

Comedian AY Makun celebrates movie milestone. Photos: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY penned a motivational note on his Instagram page as he celebrated the feat. The funnyman also revealed what his aim in life is to fans.

According to the comedian, his aim is not to surpass others but to beat his own past achievements and to become a better entertainer and filmmaker.

He wrote:

“My aim in life is not to get ahead of others but to get ahead of myself in all that I do; to break my own records; to outstrip my yesterdays by my todays; to bear my trials more beautifully than i ever dreamed i could; to give as i never have given; to do my work with more force and a finer finish than ever. This is the true idea: to get ahead of myself as I learn daily to be a better entertainer and filmmaker.”

Not stopping there, AY also thanked his numerous fans for making his Christmas in Miami movie the number 1 Nollywood movie in the cinemas.

See his post below:

Fans’ reactions

Moabudu:

“Congratulations dearest ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @aycomedian .”

Comfortomotola100:

“Yepppyyyy! Brooooo!!! I told uuuu!!!!!! Congratulations sir!”

Cuttiesimmie:

“Congratulations Sir, well deserved.”

Young_t_dmw:

“More congratulations are coming boss ❤️❤️❤️congratulations boss.”

Officialamirable:

“There is something AY is doing that needs to be studied in film school.”

Nice one.

