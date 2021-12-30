Nigerian actor Wale Sanusi has gradually worked his way to the heart of Yoruba movie lovers as their choices king, chief or elder; this was due to his eloquent delivery backed with quality role interpretation.

Legit.ng had an exclusive chat with the movie maker and he spoke to us about his love for women. Sanusi told us that his passion for women started with him, as an only son, growing up amid four sisters. Secondly, the Baba Amoye in Bukunmi Oluwasina’s recently released movie, Jankariwo, explained that he lost his father at the tender age of 11 and had only his mom as his support system who singlehandedly saw him through school.

“ Though my dad was a rich man, we lost everything after his death and my mom had to start from scratch to raise funds and train five of us her children. It was not an easy task but she succeeded at it and I owed her a lot. That was why I was devastated when she died. I had great plans for her but God knows best.”

Being in the spotlight with good looks makes ladies flock around you. So how has he handled it? He said:

“I have had my fair share of women but thank God for my wife for her understanding, love and care. But I can tell you, handling women isn’t easy, another angle I have learnt is that if a woman wants you at all cost, she will come for you and it will only take the grace of God for you to beat her to her game.”

Asked what he looks for in women, The Bilisi actor said he had always loved big, bold and beautiful women, typical African women with curves in the right places. He also loves independent women. But his wife doesn't have all these qualities, he said:

Yes, she doesn't have them all but she has the curves in the right places even after three children, she is still hot and that is very important (he winks). I also love an independent woman. I love a woman who can take decisions in the absence of the man not one waiting for daddy to come before things happen and she is that woman. She is my support system and has my respect.

Do you seem to be comfortable playing the role of a chief or king?

“Well, I will say yes, as the role comes naturally to me. I was born into a royal family in Ikare Akoko in Ondo state. Don’t be surprised if I become an Olukare of Ikare one day,” he jokingly said.

But he was famously known as a police officer in movies?

Before I was cast for these roles, I was almost stereotyped as a police officer because of my stature and maybe delivery until I started rejecting such casting. Though I have acted in other roles too.”

Wale Sanusi is also a movie producer who has produced movies like Iranse Meta, Adehun Eda, Ifayalaya, and Alufa Agba. He revealed how he got into movie-making:

After the death of my father, my family relocated to my hometown, the ancient city of Ikare, from Ilorin where we were based. I think living in Ikare and coming from a royal home, we have elderly women always reciting my oriki and in a short time I learnt it and before you could say anything, I got versed in Yoruba poetry (ewi). Armed with this, I became a local celebrity attending parties to do this and earn some money.

Also in my primary school, there was a play we presented, Oyebanji, and I acted as a king. I was told I did really well and I was carried shoulder high to my father's house. So, acting found me since when I was a child."

