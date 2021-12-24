A heartbroken man has shared how he found out his partner was pregnant for another man on Christmas Day

He said she apologized upon being caught and this made him take pity on her and play a fatherly role for the child

The stunned man revealed that the pregnancy still came as a shock to him as they had used contraceptives the times they had intercourse

It is a few hours to Christmas Day and many are excited to celebrate this special day.

A trusted Kenyan news media Tuko had asked its fans if they had ever been heartbroken by someone on Christmas Day and some of the responses were heartbreaking. A Kenyan man identified as Alfred was among them.

Alfred says he was heartbroken after visiting his girlfriend in Kakamega on Christmas Day only to discover she was pregnant. Photo: Alfred.

In an interview with Tuko's relationship editor, Alfred, the man revealed that in December 2020, he travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kakamega only to discover his girlfriend was pregnant for another man.

Alfred talks about meeting lover

"I met Mary (not her) from western somewhere in Kisumu and we dated for almost a year," he said.

The young man said he was madly in love with Mary and used to give her gifts and money during courtship.

Shock of the century

Alfred said he had intercourse with Mary a few months earlier before visiting her and was shocked to discover she was heavily pregnant.

"Travelling all the way from Nairobi only to find her pregnant. We last had intercourse eight months before meeting again, but we used contraceptive," he recalled.

Alfred reacts

Alfred said he was heartbroken and decided to move on.

"She apologised but because she was an orphan I promised to support her throughout till she deliver up to now," he said.

The kind-hearted man said the child is one and a half years old and he has been playing a fatherly role to her despite not being her biological dad.

Alfred said he cannot date Mary again.

Social media reacts

Godwin Arii thought:

"Nilitravel all the way to Turkana kumeet the love of my life, kumbe Alikuwa na the love of her life (I travelled to Turkana to meet the love of my life only to discover she was dating someone else)."

Gilson Somba Jnr opined:

"2018... only God knows."

DM DM stated:

"Shantel alikulanga fare yangu 2013."

Chïzï Kãrõgwã wrote:

"Sikukula (I didn't eat) for two weeks."

Mercy Junior said:

"Sasa surely unadate mtu (you date someone) for 10 years as if you're doing Relationship Management and Analysis course! Immediately you graduate unaanza kula shida ya life kama mtu alisomea (you started suffering as if you did a) Bachelor of Poverty and Applied Suffering! Why should they dump you on Christmas Day and enter a new year with new persons?"

