Actress Iyabo Ojo clocked a new age some days ago but friends and colleagues are not done celebrating the movie star

Just recently, a set of friends came together to pull another major surprise for the actress who was completely kept in the dark about what they had planned

Toyin Lawani, Dayo Amusa among others were spotted as the actress was treated to a boat cruise party in Lagos

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo turned 44 on Tuesday, December 21 but it appears her friends and colleagues in the industry are not done celebrating her.

The movie star recently took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment she was picked up and driven down to a location where a major surprise was waiting for her.

Iyabo Ojo's friends surprise her with boat cruise for birthday, Photo: @justadetount/@iyaboojofespris

Popular businesswoman @justadetoun had picked up Iyabo from her apartment and deceived her about a meeting with the Lagos governor over late Sylvester Oromoni’s case.

However, Iyabo was completely surprised after her friend pulled up at a luxury boat cruise facility where other friends were already waiting for her.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"I officially disown @justadetoun for pulling such a stunt on me, chai I was caught the surprise enter......... I'm just too blessed to have such amazing & crazy friends and sisters..."

Watch below:

A different video captured the moment the celebrant, friends Toyin Lawani, Dayo Amusa among others were spotted partying on the boat.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

toyin_abraham said:

"Love you so much @iyaboojofespris thanks my I’m not doing again inlaw @justadetoun missing u already."

kiitanbukola said:

"Who heard the scope they used in getting her out of the house for the surprise? she is always ready to stand for anyone , I love you mama @iyaboojofespris ."

akalaugodgreat said:

"Strong woman.. you deserve everything good in life."

symplyshakeerah said:

"I don't know why I'm always happy when I see this woman happy."

moyinoluwaolugeshin123 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are more than that momma."

