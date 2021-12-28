Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to share the highlight of her entire year, finishing her house

The movie star revealed that the house is all her blood and sweat and nobody told her how hard building a house in the present economy is

Nkechi who lost her mum recently disclosed that the late woman always wanted and prayed silently that she owns a home

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing is the latest celebrity landlady and she has taken to social media with the good news.

The movie star shared a photo of the colourful exterior of her house and revealed how long and the hard work it took her to finish it.

Nkechi Blessing builds new home Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: UGC

Highlight of 2021

In her caption, the actress revealed that building a house is the highlight of the years after six long months of sleepless nights.

She added that nobody told her how hard it would be to become a landlady and expressed regret that her mother did not live long enough to see the huge win.

Nkechi also gave thanks to God as she noted that it still feels like a dram that she now has a house.

"Highlight of my 2021 This right here is my Sweat and Blood 6 Months of sleepless night I give GOD all the Glory nobody told me it was this difficult to build a house with the hike in building materials ‍♀️ but I DID it Just that my mother couldn’t wait to see Our house,What she has always wanted and prayed for silently I was going to write a long epistle,But let me leave it here first cus it still feels like a dream‍♀️ Built from Scratch to finish This whole week I will be disturbing your timeline Thank you Lord again."

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues congratulate Nkechi Blessing

funkejenifaakindele:

"Wow!!! Congrats darling ❤️❤️❤️"

miwasignaturepalace_:

"Congratulations sis… So so happy for you. More wins"

salamirotimi:

"This is beautiful. Congrats darling ❤️"

shangeorgefilms:

"Congratulations darln, welcome to d landladies floor. More Grace❤️"

Source: Legit.ng