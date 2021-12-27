Popular comedian, AY has shared a heartwarming video of actress, Ruth Kadiri's little daughter, Reign

The little girl was in the car with her mum and they were looking at the flyer of AY's new movie trying to identify the actor

Everyone on the flyer is AY to Reign and even though her mum corrected her, she still went back to saying AY

The daughter of popular actress, Ruth Kadiri, Reign is such an adorable delight and a recent video of the two year old has got people laughing.

In a video shared by comedian, AY, Reign was in the car with her mum ans they both went through the flyer of his recent movie.

AY gives Ruth Kadiri's daughter money Photo credit: @reignezerika

Source: UGC

The little girl could only identify the comedian and every other person on the flyer became AY to her.

Even though the actress corrected her daughter with names of the other people, Reign refused to let her AY go.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The gesture made AY happy and he asked for Reign's account number so her can send her monet.

The comedian captioned the post with:

"@ruthkadiri Na only the pikin wey know AY we go give Christmas dollars o. @reignezerika oya send me your account number as you Reign from grace to grace."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

kaffydance:

" This is AY periodttt!"

shirleyigwe:

" na only AY she know no dey stress am."

onomsofficial:

"Just AY forget the rest cute"

chichibalogun:

"Na only AY dey the poster as far as she is concerned such a cutie ❤️❤️"

mevefoundation.ng:

"She is not intrested in others o..stop stressing her..all that matters is AY."

treasureadebowale:

"❤️❤️na only @aycomedian ...na she wan know."

Ruth Kadiri slams Kemi Olunloyo

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri shared a video of herself walking around the luxury cars in her garage. The actress' fans understood that the video was a response to controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo's post about the film star.

Following the Dowen College story trending on social media, Kadiri described Olunloyo as a troll, stating that both kids and adults are her victims.

As expected, the journalist replied Kadiri's post and stated that she has never heard of the actress or found her notable.

Source: Legit.ng