Nollywood actor Adekola Tijani has heaped words of endearment on his dear wife as they make 14 years of being married to each other

The comic film star flooded his Instagram page with some adorable family pictures and penned a love note to his woman

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were seen in the comment section celebrating with the lovebirds

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood’s Adekola Tijana aka Kamilu Kompo who is celebrating 14 years of being married to his wife.

The actor dedicated a special post to his partner on Instagram and recounted how she was the angel that God sent to correct all the wrongs in his life.

Nollywood's Adekola Tijani aka Kamilu marks 14th wedding anniversary. Photo: @adekolatijani

Source: Instagram

Kamilu recounted how he had suffered so many heartbreaks before meeting her and how things took a turn for the better after he met her.

In his words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"After several years of heartbreaks, you, my darling angel came into my life and rescued me with your love ❤ I always have a broad smile on my face because of you. Thank you so much! Hajia Temitope Tijani..."

The doting hubby went on to note that his life had been in darkness until his wife stepped in with her light. Kamilu said he has no cause for fear anymore as long as his wife will always be around.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

esther_kale said:

"Happy wedding anniversary,God will continue to bless your home."

oyinelebuibon said:

"Happy wedding anniversary."

poshbabieceo said:

"Your home is blessed forever, Bro."

mariamoluwaseunwaheed said:

"Happy anniversary sir and ma."

adunni_success said:

"Happy wedding anniversary my favorite couple ❤️❤️together forever in sha Allah ."

bolanle_olowu_funmilayo said:

"Happy wedding anniversary❤️."

Darey Art Alade and wife mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Dare Art Alade and his beautiful wife Deola Ayeni celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

The singer shared a loved-up photo with his dear wife on his Instagram page and showered her with amazing messages.

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Dare trooped to his page to send congratulatory messages to him and his wife.

Source: Legit.ng