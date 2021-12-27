An American lady identified as Adaeze has sparked reactions online after speaking about her relationship with BBNaija’s Miracle

The lady disclosed that they had a good run together and even got married in 2020 before things took a different turn

Adaeze maintained that both parties had a part to play as she countered people who suggested that Miracle was only with her for papers

A US-based lady identified as Adaeze recently caught the attention of Nigerians after making a video detailing her breakup up with former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Miracle Ikechuwku.

The viral video featured loads of loved-up pictures of the lady and Miracle when they were still with each other.

Lady reveals she got married to BBNaija's Miracle in 2020. Photo: @miracleikechukwu/@adaezeee96

Source: Instagram

Adaeze went on to disclose that she still loves the Nigerian reality star even though things turned out the way they did.

However, after the video surfaced on social media, Nigerians were quick to react and make reference to how he treated ex-lover and former BBNaija housemate, Nina Ivy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adaeze sheds more light

The lady wasn’t having any of the speculations Nigerians were making and she returned to shed more light on her relationship with Miracle.

Adaeze made a startling revelation that she and Miracle got married in January 2020 before they eventually got separated.

She described them as best friends before marriage and also mentioned how the young man positively impacted her life.

Adaeze, however, maintained that he never got married to her because he wanted a green card.

She said he always made her understand that he had the option of returning home to Nigeria where he has tonnes of opportunities waiting for him.

On separation

Adaeze went on to explain that it takes two to tango and also takes two to mess a good thing up.

According to her, they both had their roles to play in how the union turned out. The lady added that they had their first major argument in June after she served him divorce papers.

She said they got into an altercation that landed her in jail.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions

tomibanjo_ said:

"Wow… the pattern."

girliekenny said:

"Should we tell her . Sister na green card matter but let us mind our business."

tosynosha said:

"All the shalaye just furthers the 'he married you for the papers' narrative."

kaybugar said:

"Miracle don serve miraculous breakfast."

clustersbym said:

"She is obviously hurting and going about it the wrong way."

blemivivskincare said:

"Nah you don’t need this ….I am sure you know miracle won’t like this and this will only make matters worse."

Queen Naomi announces end of union to Ooni of Ife

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that it was a really surprising morning for Nigerians as the Ooni of Ife's queen, Naomi Silekunola denounced the throne and ended her marriage to the king.

The mum of one took to her Instagram age with a lengthy post detailing how she endured and overlooked things in the three years she was married to the king.

Naomi also cleared rumours about how she got married to the Ooni and disclosed that she did not leave him because he reportedly married another queen.

Source: Legit.ng