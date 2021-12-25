Popular fashion designer Toyin Lawani made three out of the dresses actress Mo Bimpe used for her wedding

While Toyin was praising herself for doing a good job on Bimpe's Islamic wedding dress, she revealed that Toytin Abraham paid for it

Nigerians gave commended Toyin Abraham for having a heart of gold and being generous enough to foot the bills

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham is know to be quite generous and nice to fans and colleagues alike.

Her fellow stars, Mo Bimpe who is her goddaughter, and Lateef Adedimeji got married wearing beautiful and awe-inspiring outfits.

Toyin Abraham paid for Mo Bimpe's Nikkah dress Photo credit:@tiannahsplaceempire/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin paid millions

Celebrity fashion designer, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah, in a post on her Instagram page showed off her handwork as she made Bimpe's Nikkah outfit.

She then went on to disclose that she was randomly discussing with Toyin Abraham and mentioned that she was making 3 dresses for Mo Bimpe.

The actress revealed that Bimpe is her goddaughter and instantly paid millions for the dress.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

abolajibukolaaina:

"Wow God bless aunty toyin."

omo_adewuyi:

"Mummy Ire with the golden heart."

yintos1427

"@toyin_abraham God bless you more @tiannahsplacempire more grace sis."

temitopemi___:

"God bless my woman @toyin_abraham love you mama❤️"

divinenista:

"@toyin_abraham God will bless you. You are a gift to this generation."

sulaimanatinuke:

"Mum Ire God bless you and tiannah more greese to your elbow. Love you always."

abiodunferanmi1:

"@toyin_abraham God bless you @tiannahsplacempire you are a weldone @mo_bimpe God bless your new home."

Celebrities storm Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's wedding

Nollywood sweethearts, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe put fans and their colleagues on a chokehold as they went through the events of their journey to be man and wife forever.

The final lap of Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding happened in Lagos and their colleagues in Nollywood and in the industry turned up for them.

Several clips on Instagram show stars such as Mercy Aigbe, Adunni Ade, Mr Macaroni, Jide Awobona, Tunde Kelani, Madam Saje, Kemi Korede amongst several others making their way into the wedding venue.

Source: Legit.ng