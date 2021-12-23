The celebrity wedding of popular Nollywood stars, Mo-Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji is done and dusted

The celebrity groom, Lateef Adedimeji has shared the official wedding photo with his heartthrob on Instagram

He also promised to share an appreciation post later while calling on his fans to enjoy the beautiful wedding photo. Nigerians have reacted

The much talked about celebrity wedding involving Nollywood stars, Lateef Adedimeji and his lovely wife, Mo-Bimpe has finally come to an interesting end.

The excited groom, took to his official Instagram page to share a mind-blowing official picture with his beautiful bride, Mo-Bimpe.

Lateef Adedimeji shares official wedding photo. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The excited actor promised his dear wife forever in the heart-melting photo and declared that the best is yet to come:

"Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be."

Lateef also told his fans to enjoy the beautiful photo while he prepares the appreciation post for their wedding:

"I will be back with my appreciation post but for now , let me disturb your timeline with our wedding pictures."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have showered Adedimeji Lateef and his beautiful bride with beautiful words as he released the official photo of their wedding.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

arkposnikemarycrisgibbons:

"Amazing and thunderous Amen ❤️❤️ #adeadeforever Daddy and Mummy 4ever."

Angelaeguavoen:

"So beautiful Congratulations."

Cherrysmart2304:

"It was a wawu We online inlaws was there all tru May God bless your journey of love with more barika bijahil rosulilahi Warm rgds to hajia Rahmah."

Ogboontarigi:

"May Almighty Allah continue to bless your home my bro."

Gbemiii_lomo02:

"You both are the best . HAPPY MARRIED LIFE ADEDIMEJI'S."

Kunbi:

"The most beautiful picture on the internet today"

