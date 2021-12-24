A funny video of music star Joeboy and a female fan has surfaced in the online community to the delight of many

The lady had no control over her emotions after setting eyes on the singer and getting a rare chance to grab a seat beside him inside his car

The lady was seen crying profusely as she also tried the capture the moment on her mobile device

Some fans can be rather dramatic when they get the chance to meet their favourite superstars and such is the case of a lady who recently met singer Joeboy.

Legit.ng sighted a video making the rounds online which captured the awkward fan moment between the singer and his fan.

Female fan 'cries a river' after getting rare chance to enter Joeboy's car. Photo: @joeboyofficial/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

From indications, the Baby crooner appeared to have given his permission for the lady to enter his car and seat beside him.

However, the overjoyed lady couldn’t control her emotions as she cried profusely and even ruined her beautifully made-up face in the process.

Joeboy appeared helpless at the display as the singer didn’t make any effort to console her. He simply placed his arm around the lady’s shoulder and allowed her to capture the moment on her mobile phone.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Reactions

nellynells__ said:

"Na only God if make me cry laidis sha."

symplychi_oma said:

"Why do I feel embarrassed on her behalf ?? ‍♀️."

onyinyechistephen said:

"People be doing the most ."

iamhygrade said:

"How una take Dey get mind Dey do all these things me wey come see cardi b wey no even shake body I@no be human being ."

investorandrew_ said:

"Embarrassing! It this is my girlfriend just don’t come back to me."

bukolaee said:

"How that picture won make sense now."

