Controversial male barbie Bobrisky has got Nigerians talking with his recent revelation on social media

The crossdresser revealed that he wants to cater to one thousand poor people for the festive season

Bobrisky then added that the caterer he contracted for the job charged him millions of naira but he assured that he is capable.

Crossdresser Bobrisky has said that he would be feeding 1000 less privileged for the Christmas celebration.

The male barbie revealed it on his Instagram page, adding that a caterer has been contracted for the job.

Bobrisky, however, lamented that the caterer charged him a whopping sum of N3m for the job. He then quickly assured that the money is not a problem as he is a big girl.

Bobrisky to feed the poor for Christmas. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser noted that he is spending on people who can't afford it, hence, he has no issues with the price he's being charged.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react

Bobrisky, however, confused people with the way he wrote out his N3m.

faithy_iseh:

"Is this 3 fourllion? Cos I'm confused."

odaisys_:

"300,000,000 or 30,000,000 or 3,000,000 or 300,000 which one Bob?"

petite_arikeade:

"When did millions start having 8 zeros?"

titemi__:

"What she typed is not even 3million."

megevano:

"Caught in her own lies."

shammugah

"Shut up Oga! Do good if you wanna do good and leave us out of it. Helper isonu."

thegodchick:

"Abeg, that figure is not 3million. Bob, are you not confused like this. That figure you wrote isn't even a real figure."

asiannkutt:

"Let your left hand not know what the right does."

littleuwaoma:

"Which kind of lie be this....3million to cook !! E ti ko ja aye yin."

cassey_berry28

"Noise maker."

amchi_jones:

"Shey na 3million be that abi eye Dey pain me."

nnem_amaka:

"Even the figures no gree make she use them lie."

