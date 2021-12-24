Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo was one of the celebrities who attended Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef's wedding

The actor, who gushed over the wedding, adding that they had fun, shared a video on his social media page

The video showed his colleague and friend Odunlade Adekola and the moment he was spraying him with money

Actor Femi Adebayo has described his colleague and friend Odunlade Adekola as a handful.

Both actors attended their colleague Adedimeji Lateef's wedding and they gave their fans something to talk about with their display.

In a video shared by Femi, the actor and his colleague Odunlade were spotted dancing to the Focus beat and spraying the celebrity couple at the same time.

Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola play with each other at Adedimeji’s wedding. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

While Odunlade was spraying the couple, his cap came off and he put it back on.

Watch the video below:

Femi begs to be sprayed

In another video, Femi begged Odunlade to spray him some money but the actor faced an elderly colleague Madam Saje and sprayed her.

Femi kept begging and dancing for Odunlade until he started to spray him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

kelvin.bako

"E be like say una dey act for my eyes...my best actors."

tunmmytommy21:

"I love how she grabbed the both agbada."

rifftea:

"I love this friendship."

official_adexlomo

"Love u both Madapada fun eeeee LORI IRO."

leemah_exquisite:

"these two broda na case."

ennypeach03:

"This two ehen."

thesentnurse:

"I love seeing the duo."

Femi Adebayo celebrates his dad

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo had only beautiful words to celebrate his father as he turned a new age.

Adebayo celebrated his dad for showing him the way and how to be contented in life.

He wrote:

"Happy birthday my mini-god, my confidant, my friend, my colleague, my gist partner, my brother, my father, the most understanding being I've ever met, the most tolerant person I know...Daddy...I can go on and on...you know how much I love and cherish you.

"@adebayo.salami thank you for showing me the way. thank you for teaching me how to be contented in life. I pray the Almighty spare your life in good health and make you witness and enjoy the good that you have sown. I love you so much Daddy... Enjoy your day."

