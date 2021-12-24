Popular socialite and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media to reveal that Tiwa Savage is the most expensive female artist

Chiefpriest shared a photo he took with the singer at his club opening in Asaba, Delta state and noted that only the rich can pull that stunt

Fans of the socialite took to the comment section of the post, praising him and his rich man 'doings'

One thing Cubana Chiefpriest will not stop doing is to remind people of how rich and connected he is in the entertainment industry.

The celebrity barman recently took to his Instagram page with a picture of him and award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage honours Cubana Chiefpriest's invitation Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Somebody's Son crooner had attended the grand opening of his club in Asaba, Delta state and Chiefpriest was able to get her to fly in from Lagos.

The socialite tagged the mum of one as the most expensive female artist in Africa and added that only the rich can get her out of Lagos like he did.

"Africa’s Most Expensive Female Artist, It’s Takes A lot To Take @tiwasavage Out Of Lagos Only The Rich Can Do This."

See the post below:

Reactions

king_abjackport:

"You make 2much noise."

r.rantimi

"Expensive queen "

lawreal18:

"You're equal to the task "

nattytotheworld_:

"Neck game hard asf"

_manueljacobs:

"Odogwu!! What is Money."

xx____cashy3:

"Only one Cuban @cubana_chiefpriest."

national_don1:

"Mazi46cows nobody oppose."

bozleo0147:

"Abeg Carry Odogwu come."

uche_jc:

"I'm telling you only the rich can do this."

Source: Legit.ng