Cardi B surprised her husband Offset with a $2 million (N1 billion) cheque as he marked turning 30 years old

During the celebrations attended by Kanye West, The Game and other rappers, Cardi said the money was for a business Offset was working on

The two are known for going all the way for each other, as Offset gifted her a house on her birthday

Migos rapper Offset has gotten a cash gift from his wife Cardi B as he marked his 30th birthday.

Offset received a KSh 226 million from Cardi B on his birthday. Photos: Cardi B.

The rapper joined the third floor on December 14, and on Wednesday, December 22, Cardi celebrated him in a special way.

Cheque of $2 million for hubby

She cut the father of her two children a $2 million (N1 billion) cheque during a fun night out.

The celebrations depicted Offset wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, and Cardi's chest glistened with a giant Playboy bunny chain.

TMZ reports that Cardi said the $2 million (N1 billion) is seed money for a business venture he plans to launch in 2022.

The celebrations were attended by fellow rappers Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French Montana and Quavo.

Cardi gets a house

Cardi and Offset give each other expensive gifts, as was the case during her birthday.

He gifted her a new house in the Dominican Republic, where her family hails from.

Cardi's new house is said to be in a secluded spot surrounded by palm trees and has a swimming pool on the roof.

Offset interrupted his wife's show when he took to the stage to unveil the gift.

Rolls Royce for Cardi B

The previous year, the Clout rapper bought his wife a custom Rolls-Royce as she turned 28.

Cardi was marking her big day in Las Vegas, Nevada, since she could not hold a party in Los Angeles which had been under COVID-19 restrictions.

During her celebration, Offset showed up with a custom-made Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a gift for Cardi, making her smile.

The car, with a black exterior and brown interior, had a baby seat installed, which was meant for their two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Guests at the party could be heard shouting "black love" as a band played the instrumentals to her song WAP, which could be heard in the background.

