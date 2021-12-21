BBNaija season 6 star, JMK, got massive fans appreciation on her 23rd birthday, and she is excited about it

The reality star received one million naira gift from her fans as their contributions to her birthday celebration

An excited JMK declared her love for the fans, and Nigerians have reacted to the video of gift presentation that emerged online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, better known as JMK, received a special gift from her fans on her birthday.

The JMK fans decided to spoil her with N1 million naira cash gift as part of her 23rd birthday celebration, and she appreciates their kind gesture.

In a video that emerged online, JMK referred to the fans as JMKtribe and declared that she loves them with all her heart.

BBNaija JMK gets N1 million birthday gift from fans. Photo JMK

Source: Instagram

Check out the gift presentation post below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians feel the one million naira gift presentation to JMK is not real because a dummy cheque was presented to her; some said it was staged.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamchisom_official:

"JMK get fans? Bc me self no know ooo."

Iam_benkid:

"Some people their fans na Instagram followers when them buy with their own money."

Naomikamara92:

"Sugar daddy be baring fans namezeh!!;! U deserve am jare.... After d burning of house nd properties enjoy."

Tumilz_kalashnikov1:

"I was about asking on my story if fans will not gift JMK some money .. good thing she paid them to show up."

Tinywale:

"Fans again ? who be all these fans self ! Where are dey ? Who are Dey ? Everyday Fans dis fans dat ! For dis economy."

Orfega007:

"Who be all this fans whey dey run this thing self."

Thefemalestoreng:

"Be like na only me and two others no get fans for this Nigeria."

Source: Legit Newspaper