Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is set to fulfil her promise to fans and followers who were able to answer some questions about her husband Ned Nwoko

The questions included Ned's real age, where he hails from, his pet projects, and his achievements

The Nollywood actress had over seven thousand comments from followers who gave answers to her questions

No fewer than 20 fans of actress Regina Daniels are set to receive the sum of N50k for being able to answer basic questions about the actress' billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress celebrated her husband's birthday with N2m giveaway to fans.

Almost 24 hours after the actress asked basic questions about her husband, she has chosen the names of 20 people who got it right.

Fans share information about Regina Daniels' husband. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A look at the name of the winners and their responses in Regina Daniels comment section showed that the billionaire businessman is 61-years-old.

Ned's middle name is Munir, a name given to Regina's son.

A fan answers the questions about Regina Daniels' husband. Photo: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

After congratulating the winners, some followers expressed their desire to be chosen as they noted that they also got her questions right.

oganetwork:

"Omo na to Dey wait for second badge ooo."

_o_joyce_mountcast._o_:

"Wow."

__scarlette_newnh_.__:

"beautiful."

bridgetug41

"I answered correctly ma."

bawa_kausar

"Congratulations may I be lucky next time."

oluchi.samuel.758:

"Its my birthday regina, please surprise me."

victorychiduike45:

"God bless you ma."

lizzyuc_:

"Regina dear surprise me tooo."

glitzann:

"Thank you for putting a smile on their faces."

_kittyrose__

"Congratulations."

comfortodo:

"Congratulations to them but i got the answer you refused to select me oo."

opovgens_services:

"My name no dey ooo. Congratulations to them."

pa_yee_:

"I thought you where crediting first 20 people."

Source: Legit