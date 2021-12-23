Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has taken to her social media page to express gratitude to God as she turns a new age

The film star posed in different outfits as she shared the piece of great news with her fans and followers

Biola showered prayers on herself while making biblical declarations about her new age and her generation

Yoruba actress Biola Adebayo clocked 40 on Thursday, December 23, and the film star has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Biola's lovely photos online showed that the film star is excited about her new age. In the mood of celebration, the actress made declarations about everything that concerns her.

Actress Biola Adebayo celebrates 40th birthday. Photos: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Thank you Lord for everything, I’m indeed grateful Oluwa modupe o. As I step on the forth flour, I decree and declare; I am born of God! I do not struggle to excel....My life is decorated with high favor and lifting. I have great grace in every areas of my life. My children will rise and call me blessed. My grandchildren/my great grandchildren will surround my table."

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues took to social media to celebrate with the actress as many congratulated and wished her well.

Iyabo Ojo clebrates her bestie

Actress Iyabo Ojo employed the service of a surprise company to help put a smile on the face of her friend Olufunmi who recently turned a year older.

Iyabo shared a photo showing Olufunmi holding a huge bouquet of neatly arranged N1000 notes. Colourful balloons with lovely flowers were also attached to the money gift.

There is no doubt the birthday woman was happy with her gift as she was seen with a big smile on her face while posing for the camera.

Source: Legit