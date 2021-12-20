Former BBNaija housemate, Vee, is celebrating her mother's birthday in a remarkable way as she showered her with lovely words

The reality star shared a throwback photo of herself and her beautiful mum smiling when she was still a child

Vee called her mother her favourite human and Nigerians have sent beautiful birthday wishes to her

Big Brother Naija lockdown edition star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, is full of praise as her beloved mother turned a year older.

Vee shared a lovely throwback photo of herself and her mother on Instagram while praising her with beautiful words on her special day.

Vee celebrates mum's birthday. Credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

The reality star who is her mum's first child promised to give her the world because she deserved it:

"Happy birthday to my favourite human, every part of my soul loves you so much mummy! Can’t wait to give you the world. YOU DESERVE IT!"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out her post below:

Birthday wishes for Vee's mum

Nigerians have commended the lovely mother and daughter throwback photo and sent birthday wishes to Vee's mum.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Neo_akpofure:

"Happy birthday to an original OG. wish you more life and good health Mama."

oluwatoyin778

"Happy birthday mama vee."

Paulineeasterbell:

"Happy happy birthday to mama❤️we love her too and wish her God’s blessings,so much joy and peace."

Official_pearluc:

"Happy birthday ma God bless her richly."

Threadsbynessa:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful mama. May her years be long and fulfilling. Amen."

Rahamheart_mm:

"Happy birthday momma u shall live long to witness God endless blessings in ur life."

Stardomgys:

"Veiiiyeeee mama too sweet abeg."

Bomogold5:

"Happy birthday to your favorite human."

Nini pens sweet note, shares photos to celebrate mum's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija season 6 star, Nini, took to social media to celebrate her dear mother on her birthday.

The reality star shared photos of her beautiful mum as she appreciated and praised her.

Fans and colleagues of Nini flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and prayers for her mum.

Source: Legit