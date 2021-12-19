Wedding dress season is upon us and so is engagement. As we know, the festive period - especially for people with long-term significant others - are often a time when the million-dollar question often gets popped.

If you fall in the category of people who are engaged and planning their wedding, then it is without a doubt that you've started searching for the perfect wedding dress ahead of your big day come 2022.

Ruffles are going to be part of the trend in 2021. Credit: @elizabethandlacebridal, @team_nhyira

Source: Instagram

Whether you want to dazzle in a mermaid dress or get that princess feeling in a Cinderella ball gown, finding the perfect dress takes time, and upcoming bridal fashions may influence your decision.

The year 2021 witnessed lots of bridal trends and from the look of things, it's only going to get interesting in the year 2022.

From exposed corset bodices to independent designers, brides are embracing nontraditional elements at their weddings.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out some trends to look out for in 2022:

1. Birdcage veils

There is no denying that this accessory can really elevate your bridal look. A lot of brides are going for a vintage vibe, and the birdcage veil is the perfect way to achieve exactly that.

2. Transitional pieces

Rather than shop for two dresses for both the church ceremony and the reception, a lot of brides are opting for dresses that by adding - or taking away parts of their wedding attire can showcase a different look

3. Exposed corset bodices

Exposed corsets are becoming more popular in the bridal world as they not only show off brides' figures but also because they spotlight how a dress is made.

4. Oversized ruffles and tiered tulle

Just like in 2021, the coming year is going to witness a lot of big bridal gowns with ruffles and tiered tulles. Some weddings may be big but some gowns will always be bigger!

5. Square necklines

If you are a fan of the hit series, Bridgerton then you'd understand why the square neckline is rising in popularity. The shape was a staple of the Regency fashion spotlighted in the steamy show.

6. Independent designers

Gone are the days where a lot of brides would rather order their dresses from top high-end designers from across the world.

Although there are still brides doing this, there are others who prefer to have their dresses customized by local and independent designers so as to have a more controlled creative process in the making of their dream look.

These trends and more will reign supreme in the coming year and brides who want to look fashionable and au courant on their big day are definitely hopping on this train!

Bride rocks bold hairstyle

Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to a video of a bride on the day of what appears to be her traditional wedding ceremony.

Every bride-to-be's dream is to be the star of her big day and this often influences their choice of outfit, makeup and hairstyle. The need to stand out on their wedding day often sees brides rocking looks that leave people talking.

This appears to be one of such brides.

A video of a Nigerian couple on their traditional wedding day has since gone viral on social media and it has more to do with the bride than anything else.

Source: Legit