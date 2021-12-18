Popular Yoruba movie actor, Ibrahim Chatta, recently took to his Instagram page to cry out for help

Sharing a photo of himself taken on a movie set, the film star accompanied it with a caption in which he revealed he is depressed

Several fans and colleagues of Chatta, have flooded his comment section with words of encouragement

These appear to be trying times for Ibrahim Chatta as the actor recently revealed he has been in the best place, mentally.

The actor opened up about being depressed.

Source: Instagram

Actor opens up about being depressed

Chatta who is a popular Yoruba movie star took to his Instagram page of 1.5 million followers to share a post in which he opened up about being depressed.

Although he didn't state the exact issue he was dealing with, the actor called on God for help, adding that he had been 'living with frustration for some time now'.

Sharing a photo of himself on set, he captioned:

"Oh God pls. I’ve been living with frustration for some time now, pretending like everything was ok. Now I am depressed. Dear Lord, Pls save me."

See post below:

Reactions

wumiolabimtan:

"The Almighty God shall grant you the strength needed during this momentYou are stronger than you could feel or imagine bruhLove & cherish U."

jideawobona:

"Pappiiiii, God will come through for you , fix all your worries, heal you and make you happy again , for expressing yourself, it means your healing has started , loves you loads Sir❤️"

iam_shankorasheed:

"Allah is with you babami❤️"

ayoolaiya:

"Egbon mi, whatever may be the case . May God meet you at the point of your needs ❤️❤️❤️"

kiitanbukola:

"God gat you sir you are conqueror "

tibol_a:

"Chatta pls speak 2 a confidant, dnt bottle it all in.. a problem shared is a problem half solved.. N remember evrytin is a phase, dis too shall pass.. U’ll pull thru"

iamakeemadeyemi:

"Allah is with you boss ❤️❤️❤️. Dont be , its a storm , a phase and it comes and go . Everything will.be fine . I Insha Allah "

Actor marked 51st birthday

In October, Chatta celebrated his 51st birthday, expressing gratitude for the new age.

The ace thespian shared lovely photos on his verified Instagram page and teased his fans about his new age.

Many fans doubted that he reached a landmark 50years last year and he decided to tease them that he is 41 this year.

