Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has added another year and he is teasing his fans about his new age

The thankful actor shared lovely photos of himself with horses in a beautiful traditional set as he clocked 51 but claimed 41

Fans and colleagues have trooped into his social media page to send lovely birthday messages and prayers for him

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta is celebrating his 51st birthday and he is grateful about the new age.

Actor Ibrahim Chatta celebrates 51st birthday. Credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

The ace thespian shared lovely photos on his verified Instagram page and teased his fans about his new age.

Many fans doubted that he has reached a landmark 50years last year and he decided to tease them that he is 41 this year.

Ibrahim Chatta clocked 50 last year

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ibrahim Chatta celebrated his 50th birthday last year and revealed his plans to stop acting,

His fans and colleagues kicked against his plans of quitting acting.

Ibrahim released the traditional set-themed photos for his 51st birthday celebration with beautiful horses as companions.

He further told fans about his preferred birthday gift this year in the captions for the photos:

"AlhamduliLlah for life and provisions. This beautiful Nupe boy is +1. #41yearsold."

See his birthday post below:

Fans and celebrities birthday wishes

A couple of Ibrahim Chatta's fans and colleagues have sent their birthday prayers and wishes to him.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Gabbylucciii:

"Cheers to a Nuperian #happysolarReturn."

Officialbisolabadmus:

"Happy birthday Abiodun mi owon."

Mimisola_daniels:

"Happy birthday to our young man Agba awo.God’s blessings always sir."

Billyque_b:

"God Bless Your New Age."

Bosealaoo:

"Who be 41? be calming down o... na plus 1 dem talk o,y u dey minus 10.... many Happy Returns baami, thank u for your prayers , words of encouragement and love . Many glorious years."

