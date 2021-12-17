Rapper Drake appears to have found a personal comedian in his young and handsome son Adonis

The music star shared a hilarious clip showing the little one eating snacks from a sachet while showing a weird face

Fans reacted to the clip, with many mentioning how Adonis resembles Drake's mom, Sandi Graham

Rapper Drake's son Adonis seems to be the one taking over entertainment duties at home.

Drake and Adonis seem to have a lot of similarities. Photo: champagnepapi.

Source: Instagram

Fans do not know much about the cute boy, but the father has been sharing more footage of him lately.

In the latest reveal, Drake shared a clip of his son eating a snack while pulling hilarious facial expressions.

Adonis was seated on a couch with a sachet in his hand as he took out a chip and ate with his mouth wide open.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

One could see him closing his eyes, nodding his head and moving up and down, which would have left any parent in stitches.

It was no different for Drake, who was recording the clip while laughing out loud in the background.

The delighted dad could not hide his amusement, which also seemed to impress Adonis, who joined in the laughter.

Fans react to clip

Many fans who reacted to the clip shared by The Shade Room noted how cute he is while also claiming he looks so much like Drake's mum.

Here are a few reactions:

@bythewayimtel said:

"He looks just like drakes mom."

@kimmymar said:

"The innocence of children."

@octsveryyown said:

"Imagine having drake as your dad."

kbridges_ said:

"He is so gorgeous!"

@soldier.saint said:

"Nah he starting to look like Drake now."

@sophieblanco said:

"Certain stuff is really only cute b/c it’s your kid."

Drake's son's birthday party

The Gods Plan hitmaker went on his Instagram on Monday, October 11, sharing lovely snaps of him and his son as he marked his birthday.

The 34-year-old shared two snaps of him and Adonis, with the first showing the two posing in front of a racing-themed photo wall written, 'Adonis races to 4'.

In his caption, the rapper wrote:

"Teacha, more life kid," a post that has 2.5 million likes so far.

In the second photo, Drake, with a huge smile on his face, was holding up his son, who appeared to be pulling a superhero move.

As if that's not enough, Drake went on his Instagram stories to share more on his son's birthday with his beloved fans.

He posted a video of his son holding on Big Bunny's hand as he showed him around and guided him to some snacks.

Source: Legit