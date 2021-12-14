A short video has shown a happy father vibing hard to Iyanya's Kukere song at the reception of his daughter's wedding

With amazing 'swags', the man displayed very beautiful dance steps in a way uncharacteristic of someone his age

Nigerians who reacted to his video said that they love his energy as someone wondered if the man is up for rent

An old man came really prepared for his daughter's wedding and people got entertained. At the reception ceremony, the father made a grand entrance to the dance floor.

Like a professional performing artiste at a show, the man in his elegant agbada froze with his hands folded before the MC introduced him.

The man's move got many people's attention. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

He gave good vibes

While he was standing still, people whipped out their camera phones to capture the rare sight. A person with a mop was sighted cleaning, perhaps a part of the show.

In a video shared by @yabaleftonline, the bride was amazed by her father's show. After the MC had introduced him, he started dancing to Iyanya's Kukere song.

The lady joined him and they synced on the dance stage as they bonded over music.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bastotheactor said:

"You know Watin hin eye for don seeee."

iamhardeythuthu said:

"Awwwn, shey I no go rent dz man if I wan do wedding bayii."

unik333 said:

"And my own papa nor fit follow you smile sef."

mizkimoraprecious said:

"The joy is his face ehhh. He’s proudly dishing out steps."

gagayok11 said:

"Awww vibe upon vibe."

_____ayomikun said:

"My brother better learn, we are going to tear the ground."

perehaircastle said:

"Daddy wey sab."

Source: Legit.ng