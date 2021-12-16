Huddah Monroe has disclosed she is charging N4.1m just to make an appearance in anyone's club

The socialite said she used to charge N2m and assured owners that she pulls the crowd everywhere she goes

Huddah also said her first club appearance was in Las Vegas with Wizkid and dancehall artiste Sean Paul and that experience led to more opportunities for her

Socialite Huddah Monroe has shared her new rate card, which will see her make an appearance in any club for only N4.1m.

Socialite Huddah Monroe. Photo: @huddahthebosschick.

Source: Instagram

Huddah's new rate card

The entrepreneur said she is known to pull crowds wherever she goes and added that anyone who pays her that money is likely to make it close to five times.

Huddah shared her rate card on her Instastories on Instagram and said that previously she charged N1.8m, but the amount has gone up twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She also posted throwback videos of herself making appearances in different clubs while enjoying the night with revellers and taking selfies with them.

In one of the posts, Huddah wrote:

"Someone asked N4.1m for how long, it is three hours maximum. If it is lit of course I am not leaving until 10 am. That is the discount. Your loss. N4.1m will make you N61m ($150k) that night."

The socialite revealed that her first club appearance was in Vegas with Sean Paul and Wizkid.

She also thanked God that the experience opened many doors that led to more incredible things in her life.

Huddah on gold-digging

The controversial boss lady argued that every woman, including the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has needs, and no one should victimise them for going after what they need.

She urged men to stick to the women they could afford to care for rather than calling people names on social media.

According to her, no woman is 'a money eater,' saying even the most powerful women in the world have needs.

She said:

"No woman is a gold digger. Every woman even Queen Elizabeth has needs. Find the one in your price range and stick to her! Stop calling people names."

Source: Legit