Popular comedian, Real Warri Pikin, has taken to social media to address people who send her ridiculous reasons to get money from her

The comedian stressed that she is also hustling and the debit alerts she gets are more than the credit

Real Warri Pikin also narrated an instance where a man wanted to sleep with her simply because she wanted support for her show

Quite a number of people believe that Nigerian celebrities have money stashed somewhere solely for the purpose of handing it out to people.

Popular comedian, Anita Osuoha aka Real Warri Pikin has rubbed off that notion as she recently addressed the kind of requests she gets from people.

Real Warri Pikin recounts how someone wanted to sleep with her. Photo credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin bares it all

The actress advised people to use their common sense when making requests and stated instances where someone asked her for N4m to finish their house while she does not have a house and someone who wanted money from her to spray at a party.

Anita noted that she does not have money as well and she is also hustling, seeing as she spends more than she receives.

On how she seeks help also, the comedian recounted how back in August, for the sake of her show, she went to someone known for helping comedians and he wanted to sleep with her.

The man noted that it would have been easier to lay with her if she did not rush to get married.

Warri Pikin also thanked God for other men who however come through for her regardless of married status. She added that she does not do entertainment plus if that is what people think.

She noted:

"If you wan para, Para with HQ. Shoooooo! E nor dey!!! I nor dey do Entertainment plus O!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

weirdmcofficial:

"Effontery mennnnn."

kunta.kite:

"I wonder how your dm go be, cus my own dm full oh. them nor know say e nor nearly dey."

iamritex:

"You see that line "why you rush go marry; dem dey give another man wife money??" is one of the most derogatory words to tell a married women who needs assistance. And that goes how far to tell you that men never does anything for free for a woman. Sad!"

abiliteejay:

"How you go dey beg person 4m to take complete house or 2h to take spray? Omo some people get Witchcraft character I swear."

