Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has recently showed his more emotional side on social media

The Twice As Tall star admitted that he has caused a lot of people pain in his past and promised to change

According to Burna, people could be going through the worst situations and others won’t know until they are no more

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has shared his emotional thoughts on social media after what appeared to be a moment of introspection.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Bank On It crooner noted how people could be going through a lot as he admitted to hurting people in his past.

Fans beg Burna Boy to settle his beef with Davido. Photos: @burnaboygram, @davido

According to Burna, regular people who look okay or are going about their normal daily activities might actually be going through the worst kind of hell and those around them are unaware until they are gone.

Not stopping there, the music star made a public vow that for the rest of his days on earth, he would be the cause of joy to others no matter what and would always mean it when he says ‘how are you doing?’

Part of his post reads:

“I know I have caused people pain in my past but I swear on everything, for my remaining days in this world, I will always mean it from the bottom of my heart when I ask ‘how are you doing?’ and I will always be the cause of joy to others no matter what.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Burna Boy admits he hurt people in the past and promised to change. Photo: @burnaboygram

Fans’ reactions

Internet users had a lot to say about seeing Burna Boy softening up and trying to make the world a better place in his own way. Read some of their comments below:

Elenwobright:

“Wizkid and Burna dey together but Davido seem to be alone....just thinking loud. #settlebeef.”

Pmiimmigration:

“Very good decision. Please adhere to that and your will be fine.”

Seundreams:

“Reach out to OBO mk una settle una beef...make everywhere bam bam Zazuu zeh.”

_Barido:

“People are going through a lot they can't talk about, the least you could do is to be kind to everyone..”

King_jozef:

“Okay oh Odogwu, pick up the phone and holla at Davido.”

Debsextra:

“Everyone is nice during Christmas period.”

Rensey:

“Awww Odogwu don heart don soft like kpomo.”

Theadanne:

“Awww... He's had a change of heart. Bless him.”

Hrm_queen_cee:

“Put it to play by reconciling with Davido.”

Interesting.

Singer Yonda claims Davido and Burna Boy's beef is over song he wrote

Talented Nigerian singer, Yonda, earlier spoke on the bad blood between Burna Boy and Davido in a recent interview.

While speaking with Ameyaw TV, the music star noted that the beef was over a song he wrote.

According to Yonda, he had originally written a song for Burna Boy but the Twice As Tall star appeared to ‘sleep on it’ and Davido took it from him.

