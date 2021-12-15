Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has got internet users gushing over her on social media

The popular reality star said her four children wake up to a beautiful Christmas sound every morning in December

Kim then shared a video showing the moment a renowned pianist Philip Cornish played the piano in her house for the kids

December 2021 is going to be a memorable month for the children of American reality star Kim Kardashian.

The mother of four recently shared a video showing Grammy-award winning pianist Philip Cornish playing the piano in her home.

Kim said she got the pianist to come to her house to wake up her children every morning in December.

Kim Kardashian shares a video of Philip Cornish playing the piano in her home. Photos: @kimkardashian, @philthekeys

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on her Instagram story, Philip was spotted in one corner of a sitting room. A tall Christmas tree sat in front of him as he worked his magic fingers on the piano.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the caption that accompanied the video on her Instagram story, Kim wrote:

"Good morning! Every morning during the month of December, @philsthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids."

Swipe left to watch the video:

Social media users react

As expected, people reacted to the businesswoman's video as many talked about the importance of having money.

ladyque_1:

"Money is good."

__ocube:

"This life just have money."

ceemplybecca:

"Na this kind things I won dey do now…wey go make people Dey ask where I from Dey see money."

susy_badgirl:

"I can never be poor in this life."

dprincesolomon.8847:

"Money must be made no cap."

_funmilayo___:

"See house as e beautiful."

oluwakemi._o

"Hustle o so your kids can have good life."

23styleinspired:

"After, they would say money can't buy happiness."

official_bella_cruz:

"Sapa, it's either I kill you or you kill me.. but I'll definitely kill you."

North West gives social media users a tour of her home

Kim Kardashian rebuked her first daughter North West for showing off their beautiful Hidden Hills home on TikTok.

North had not asked Kim for permission to display the home, which the mother of four came to realise way later.

According to Page Six, the eight-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her pink bedroom and decorations of the family's Sing 2 movie deco done in the home.

Source: Legit